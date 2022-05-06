Seminole Gaming Will Host Open Call Job Fair

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino will host an open call job fair on Wednesday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hiring event will take place in the ballrooms at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood. Seminole Gaming team member benefits include weekly pay, medical and dental insurance, paid time off, a free meal on every shift and career growth opportunities.

Positions are available in the following departments:

Accounting Housekeeping Cash Operations IT Construction and Design Marketing Customer Care Players Club DAER Day Club and Night Club Poker Facilities Public Space Finance Purchasing Food & Beverage Security Front Desk Table Games Hard Rock Cafe VIP Services

Candidates must bring copies of their resume, a valid ID, social security card and, if required, a work authorization. They should also dress to impress. Prior to the event, candidates must complete a work application on www.gotoworkhappy.com.

For a full list of available positions please visit www.gotoworkhappy.com.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 18 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

INTERVIEWS: Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Seminole Hard Rock Support Services and Meaghan Ryan, Vice President of Global Talent and Team Member Relations at Seminole Hard Rock Support Services will be available for interviews to discuss recruitment efforts.