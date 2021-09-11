Saturday Sun And Showers; Watching The Tropics

Saturday features mostly sunny skies throughout most of the day. Look for some showers and a few storms in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds. Showers and storms will move through the east coast metro area on a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see mostly afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see good sun with a few showers in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Hurricane Larry was moving rapidly toward Newfoundland at midday on Friday. At that time, Larry was located about 600 miles southwest Cape Race, Newfoundland. Maximum sustained winds were 85 miles per hour, and Larry was moving north-northeast at 26 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, the area of disturbed weather near the Honduran coast has a high chance of developing into a depression in the next five days. A wave just off the African coast has a high chance of developing and will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Cape Verde Islands.