Saturday Showers And Storms

Saturday features periods of showers and storms around South Florida. Look for plenty of clouds and a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area and some morning sun along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but some showers and a few storms will develop in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday morning will be mostly sunny, and the afternoon will see the return of showers and maybe a storm on a strong breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature breezy conditions, good sun with a few clouds, and some passing showers during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.