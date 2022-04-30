Home Weather Saturday Showers And Storms

Saturday Showers And Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/6220577-cloudy-stormy-black-and-white-dramatic-sky-background

Saturday features periods of showers and storms around South Florida.  Look for plenty of clouds and a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area and some morning sun along the Gulf coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but some showers and a few storms will develop in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday morning will be mostly sunny, and the afternoon will see the return of showers and maybe a storm on a strong breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature breezy conditions, good sun with a few clouds, and some passing showers during the mid to late afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here