Florida Will Start Out Cool Before Warming up Later Today

Saturday starts with patchy fog, and then the day features lots of sun and some clouds at times. . Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and just the chance of a stray shower. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will feature plenty of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, clouds, and maybe a stray shower in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and breezy conditions along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly sunny. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.