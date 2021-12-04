Home Weather Florida Will Start Out Cool Before Warming up Later Today

Florida Will Start Out Cool Before Warming up Later Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday starts with patchy fog, and then the day features lots of sun and some clouds at times. . Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and just the chance of a stray shower. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will feature plenty of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, clouds, and maybe a stray shower in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and breezy conditions along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly sunny.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

