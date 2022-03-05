Saturday Florida Will Be Breezy And Sunny

Saturday will be very breezy but with lots of sun as well. A stray shower is not out of the question in portions of the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Monday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be another breezy day in South Florida. Look for a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature lots of sun with a brisk and gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will see lots of warm sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and plenty of March warmth. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s again.