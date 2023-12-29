Samsung’s New AI-Enabled Smart Fridge Can Design Recipes Based On Your Dietary Needs

Home Artificial Intelligence Samsung’s New AI-Enabled Smart Fridge Can Design Recipes Based On Your Dietary...

By Amrita Khalid

Samsung has a smart fridge in the works for the new year that includes some interesting AI features, including an internal camera that can identify individual food items and a connected app that can suggest recipes based what you have in stock. The company plans to unveil the 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ at CES next year. Users can mirror the display of their Galaxy phones to the 32-inch Family Hub touchscreen, and there are even separate apps for TikTok and YouTube videos.

While neither the internal camera or the Family Hub app are new (the 2023 model also included an AI-powered camera and could generate recipes), both have been upgraded with more features. The Samsung Food app (which you can access directly on the fridge via the Family Hub) can connect to your Samsung Health profile and tailor recipes based on your dietary needs.

It also includes an “Image to Recipe” feature (with better Vision AI) that can recognize meals and food items from photographs and generate recipes. There’s also a Personalize feature that will tailor recipes for gluten-free, pescatarian, dairy-free, vegan, fusion and other dietary preferences.

The fridge still has some limitations (Samsung says its Vision AI feature can identify up to 33 food items), so don’t expect it to recognize anything too exotic. Users can manually enter expiration dates on the Family Hub touchscreen, which will post notifications just before individual items expire.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.

