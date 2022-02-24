Russia Invades Ukraine In Europe’s ‘Darkest Hours’ Since WWII (Video)

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.
Reuters: Russia invades Ukraine in Europe’s ‘darkest hours’ since WWII
Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities and Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders into the eastern Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions. Russian troops also landed by sea at the port cities of Odessa and Mariupol in the south.
Putin declares war on Ukraine as deadly missile strikes plunge country into bloodshed
The death toll continued to mount in the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Wednesday night, ending weeks of diplomatic stalemate and plunging Eastern Europe into bloodshed.
Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in what it called a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the globe.
Live Updates: Russia Attacks Ukraine From Land, Air and Sea
Explosions are heard across Ukraine as Russia attacks from multiple directions. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine declares martial law.
Russian armored columns pushed into Ukraine and airstrikes hit the country’s capital and dozens of other cities early Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered an offensive that he said was aimed at toppling the government in Kyiv and demilitarizing the country.