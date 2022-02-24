Russia Invades Ukraine In Europe’s ‘Darkest Hours’ Since WWII (Video)

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

Here are just some of the morning headlines: Subscriptions may be needed

This video is courtesy of Reuters.com

Reuters: Russia invades Ukraine in Europe’s ‘darkest hours’ since WWII

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities and Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders into the eastern Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions. Russian troops also landed by sea at the port cities of Odessa and Mariupol in the south.

NY Post: WAR IN EUROPE

AP News: Russia attacks Ukraine; conflict reverberates around globe

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in what it called a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the globe.

NY Times: Russia Attacks Ukraine

Live Updates: Russia Attacks Ukraine From Land, Air and Sea

Explosions are heard across Ukraine as Russia attacks from multiple directions. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine declares martial law.

Washington Post: Russia launches Ukraine attacks; Biden vows ‘consequences’

Wall Street Journal: RUSSIA ATTACKS UKRAINE, Airstrikes hit Kyiv; NATO chief calls Putin’s military operation a ‘brutal act of war’