Review of Shamans Dream Slot

The casino manufacturer Eyecon has created a popular slot, Shamans Dream. Everything in this slot is super peaceful and calm when you play casino games. The set is the wild and still uncontaminated forest. The only sound you can hear around you is the chirping of the birds.

Shamans Dream main features

This slot has 5-reels and 25 pay lines. The minimum bet is only 0,10 pence while the maximum reaches £50. The Auto spin button leaves players free to decide the number of spins to trigger (up to 100 in total). The Wild in this icon is the Wolf. It can replace any other symbol apart from the Dreamcatcher which is the Scatter. By landing on 2,3,4 or 5 Scatters, your bet gets multiplied by 2, 5, 20 or 450 times. The fun doesn’t end here.

By getting 3 Scatters indeed, you can enter the Free Spin stage and enjoy 15 free spins. At this stage, the value of your awards gets tripled and you can win amazing prizes. If you like the risk and are tempted by it, choose the Gamble option. It allows you to double your stake. If you win, your stake gets doubled, if you lose you can say hello to your booty.

The developer of Shamans Dream

Starting in 1997 as a computer game company, Eyecon launched its first slot in 2003. We’re talking about the Temple of Isis. This slot can be considered a masterpiece that got immediate appreciation from players.

Boasting of sixty successful games, this industry has three pillars: a targeted offer, focus on innovation and many rewarding bonus stages. As regards the first point, Eyecon has tried to differentiate its games to make them tailored to both women’s and men’s needs. Think about the Fluffy saga and Shaman’s Dream.

Regarding innovation, the company tries to stay in step with the times and technology. That’s why their games are perfectly functional and optimized for any device. As regards the third point, Eyecon slots never bore their players. They use many winning icons and multipliers, bonus stages and exciting new features. This has allowed this company to grow its entourage of fans over the last years.

Apart from the above-mentioned Fluffy Saga and Shamans Dream, among their range of games, we can name titles like Striker Goes Wild, Kiss me Clover, Caravan to Cairo, Twinkle, White Wizard. If you haven’t still played at one of these slots and you can define yourself as an expert player already, we highly recommend you try them.