Recall Roundup: Ground Beef, Dr Pepper, and More Pulled From Shelves This Week

The week of June 2, 2025, saw four major food recalls, including several major brands and retailers.
Check for the following products, and toss or return them.
Ground Beef From Whole Foods May Have E. coli
On Tuesday, a public health alert was issued for ground beef sold at Whole Foods nationwide.
The beef, from Organic Rancher, tested positive for E. coli—bacteria that can cause serious foodborne illness.
The ground beef was already off store shelves when the health alert went out, but the affected beef may still be in consumers’ fridges or freezers.
If you have the ground beef, throw it away and monitor for signs of E. coli infection.
Product Details
- Product Name: ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT
- Size: 1 lb.
- Use-or-Freeze-By Dates: 06-19-25 and 06-20-25
- Establishment Number: EST. 4027 (printed inside the USDA mark of inspection)
Topo Chico Recalled From Costco Over Bacteria Risk
Coca-Cola voluntarily recalled a specific batch of Topo Chico Mineral Water on Monday.
The bottled water, sold at Costco locations in two states, may be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, naturally occurring bacteria in water and soil.
The risk of adverse health effects from drinking water with Pseudomonas aeruginosa is low. However, it may cause “minor health consequences” in people with weakened immune systems.
Consumers are urged not to drink the recalled water and to return it to Costco for a full refund.
Product Details
- Product Name: Topo Chico Mineral Water
- Bottle Size: 16.9 oz (500 mL)
- Pack Size: 18-pack
- Lot Code: #13A2541 (printed on the case and neck of each bottle)
Affected States
- Texas
- Louisiana
Dr Pepper Zero Sugar Contains Full Sugar By Mistake
In late May, Pepsi recalled over 19,000 cases of Dr Pepper Zero Sugar, shipped to three states, over a labeling issue.
The zero-sugar cans actually contain the full-sugar product.
On Thursday, the FDA set the recall at the second-highest risk level. This recall is most relevant for people who monitor their sugar intake, such as those with diabetes, as a 12-oz. can of regular Dr Pepper contains 39 grams of sugar.
Product Details
- Product Name: Dr Pepper Zero Sugar
- Can Size: 12-oz.
- Pack Size: 12-pack and 24-pack
- Product Code: XXXXRS05165
- Best-By Date: Feb. 16, 2026
Affected States
- Florida
- Georgia
- South Carolina
Jerky Recalled for Undeclared Anchovy Allergen
Over 15,000 pounds of jerky and snack sticks of beef, buffalo, venison, and elk were recalled nationwide on Wednesday due to an undeclared allergen.
The products, from Springville Meat & Cold Storage Co., Inc., contain fish (anchovies) from the Worcestershire sauce used in cooking.
The recall has been given a Class 2 risk level, as those with an allergy or sensitivity to anchovies run the risk of an allergic reaction.
For people who can consume anchovies, the recalled products are otherwise safe to eat, but all consumers are being urged to toss or return them.
Product Details
Establishment Number: EST. M20528, P20528, or V20528 (printed inside the USDA mark of inspection)
Brands:
- Uncommon Ground
- Papa Rays World Famous Jerky
- Spear F Cattle Co
- Dry Lakes Ranch
- Smokehouse Jerky Co.
- Twisselman Outfitters
- Wild Green Water Ranch
- Miguel’s Fresh
- Bear’s
- Big D’s
- Bubba’s
- JD’s
- Jerky Roundup
- Jody’s
- IFA Agronomy
- Theurer’s Quality Meats
- John & Doug’s
- J’s
- Sammy’s
- Bear Valley Jerky
- Triple R Farms
- Soldier Summit Jerky
- Mr. Bills
- Knotts & Co.
- The Nut Garden
- Prospector John’s
- Wild Bill’s and Sweetwater Sue’s
- Papa Joe’s
- TX Jerky Man
- Willows Huckland
- World Class Exotic Jerky
- World’s Best Jerky
- Rocky’s
- Steve’s
- Rocky J’s Road Treats
- Idaho City Grocery
- Last Stop Travel Center
- Last Stop Gourmet
- Jeff’s Famous
For a full list of products and lot codes, go to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website.
