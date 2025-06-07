Recall Roundup: Ground Beef, Dr Pepper, and More Pulled From Shelves This Week

By Jenna Anderson

Fast Facts * The products were pulled from shelves over bacteria contamination, mislabeling, and an undeclared allergen. * Check your fridge and pantry for these items, listed below. * There were four major recalls this week, affecting several big-name brands.

The week of June 2, 2025, saw four major food recalls, including several major brands and retailers.

Check for the following products, and toss or return them.

Ground Beef From Whole Foods May Have E. coli

On Tuesday, a public health alert was issued for ground beef sold at Whole Foods nationwide.

The beef, from Organic Rancher, tested positive for E. coli—bacteria that can cause serious foodborne illness.

The ground beef was already off store shelves when the health alert went out, but the affected beef may still be in consumers’ fridges or freezers.

If you have the ground beef, throw it away and monitor for signs of E. coli infection.

The beef went to distributors in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland, then to Whole Foods nationwide. Whole Foods Market

Product Details

Product Name: ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT

ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT Size: 1 lb.

1 lb. Use-or-Freeze-By Dates: 06-19-25 and 06-20-25

06-19-25 and 06-20-25 Establishment Number: EST. 4027 (printed inside the USDA mark of inspection)

Topo Chico Recalled From Costco Over Bacteria Risk

Coca-Cola voluntarily recalled a specific batch of Topo Chico Mineral Water on Monday.

The bottled water, sold at Costco locations in two states, may be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, naturally occurring bacteria in water and soil.

The risk of adverse health effects from drinking water with Pseudomonas aeruginosa is low. However, it may cause “minor health consequences” in people with weakened immune systems.

Consumers are urged not to drink the recalled water and to return it to Costco for a full refund.

The bottles were available for purchase between May 20 and May 29, 2025. Costco

Product Details

Product Name: Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water Bottle Size: 16.9 oz (500 mL)

16.9 oz (500 mL) Pack Size: 18-pack

18-pack Lot Code: #13A2541 (printed on the case and neck of each bottle)

Affected States

Texas

Louisiana

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar Contains Full Sugar By Mistake

In late May, Pepsi recalled over 19,000 cases of Dr Pepper Zero Sugar, shipped to three states, over a labeling issue.

The zero-sugar cans actually contain the full-sugar product.

On Thursday, the FDA set the recall at the second-highest risk level. This recall is most relevant for people who monitor their sugar intake, such as those with diabetes, as a 12-oz. can of regular Dr Pepper contains 39 grams of sugar.

While Dr Pepper Zero Sugar has no sugar, a can of regular Dr Pepper contains 39 grams of sugar. Pepsico

Product Details

Product Name: Dr Pepper Zero Sugar

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar Can Size: 12-oz.

12-oz. Pack Size: 12-pack and 24-pack

12-pack and 24-pack Product Code: XXXXRS05165

XXXXRS05165 Best-By Date: Feb. 16, 2026

Affected States

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

Jerky Recalled for Undeclared Anchovy Allergen

Over 15,000 pounds of jerky and snack sticks of beef, buffalo, venison, and elk were recalled nationwide on Wednesday due to an undeclared allergen.

The products, from Springville Meat & Cold Storage Co., Inc., contain fish (anchovies) from the Worcestershire sauce used in cooking.

The recall has been given a Class 2 risk level, as those with an allergy or sensitivity to anchovies run the risk of an allergic reaction.

For people who can consume anchovies, the recalled products are otherwise safe to eat, but all consumers are being urged to toss or return them.

The jerky’s producer switched Worcestershire sauce and discovered the new one contains anchovies. Juanmonino / Getty Images

Product Details

Establishment Number: EST. M20528, P20528, or V20528 (printed inside the USDA mark of inspection)

Brands:

Uncommon Ground

Papa Rays World Famous Jerky

Spear F Cattle Co

Dry Lakes Ranch

Smokehouse Jerky Co.

Twisselman Outfitters

Wild Green Water Ranch

Miguel’s Fresh

Bear’s

Big D’s

Bubba’s

JD’s

Jerky Roundup

Jody’s

IFA Agronomy

Theurer’s Quality Meats

John & Doug’s

J’s

Sammy’s

Bear Valley Jerky

Triple R Farms

Soldier Summit Jerky

Mr. Bills

Knotts & Co.

The Nut Garden

Prospector John’s

Wild Bill’s and Sweetwater Sue’s

Papa Joe’s

TX Jerky Man

Willows Huckland

World Class Exotic Jerky

World’s Best Jerky

Rocky’s

Steve’s

Rocky J’s Road Treats

Idaho City Grocery

Last Stop Travel Center

Last Stop Gourmet

Jeff’s Famous

For a full list of products and lot codes, go to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website.