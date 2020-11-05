Rain Returns To Florida As We Watch TS Eta

Thursday features lots of clouds in the east coast metro area and some sun along the Gulf coast. Look for showers and storms on a gusty breeze throughout South Florida. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Saturday evening. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will be very breezy and mostly cloudy, with periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday will be windy and cloudy. Widespread showers and storms will move through, with periods of heavy rain and localized flooding. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast depends on the track of Tropical Storm Eta or its remnants. For now, we’ll say the day will be cloudy, windy, and very rainy. Flooding will be possible in some locations. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will likely see the closest approach of Eta to South Florida. For now, look for windy conditions and periods of heavy rain. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Eta continued to bring heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding to portions of Central America on Wednesday. At midday on Wednesday, Eta was about 135 north-northeast of Managua, Nicaragua. Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour at that time.

We’ll watch Eta very carefully during the next several days. It’s still uncertain how close Eta will come to South Florida or how strong it will be. But we need to be ready for the possibility of tropical storm conditions on Sunday into Monday.