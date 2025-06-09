Rain Chances on the Rise

Monday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the morning on the mainland, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Look for lots of sun and maybe a few clouds with a stray shower in the Keys. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will reach the low 90s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms to the mainland. The Keys will see good sun, some clouds, and a few showers in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few suburban locations hitting the 90 degree mark.

Wednesday will feature morning showers and afternoon and evening storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the morning and plenty of storms in the afternoon and evening hours. The Keys will see plenty of clouds and showers. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will see some sun but more clouds, showers, and storms on the mainland. Look for clouds and showers again in the Keys. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mid-June mix of sun, clouds, and showers. The mainland will also see some afternoon storms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s again.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



