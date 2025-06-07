Home APNews.com Rain Barrel Village gives visitors a taste of old Florida and a...

Rain Barrel Village gives visitors a taste of old Florida and a photo op with a giant lobster

Betsy the Lobster welcomes visitors to Rain Barrel Village in Islamorada, Fla., Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/David Fischer)

By  DAVID FISCHER

 

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A holdover of the once numerous roadside attractions that lined U.S. 1 from Jacksonville to Key West, the Rain Barrel Village is collection of eccentric, colorful buildings serving as a home for artists and art sellers in the Florida Keys.

While the rustic outpost might be easy for travelers on the Overseas Highway to pass without notice, the giant lobster out front is not.

Rain Barrel Village, on an Islamorada island, promises visitors a unique experience filled with paintings, sculptures, jewelry, clothing, handcrafted goods and island-inspired souvenirs. Besides shops offering original artwork, the Village is home to Betsy, a 30-foot-tall, 40-foot-long (9-meter-tall, 12-meter-long) sculpture of a Florida Keys spiny lobster.

A family’s heartbeat

Sande Keil, who owns Rain Barrel Village with her husband, said the Keys became part of her family’s heartbeat after the Miami couple bought a vacation home on Islamorada in 1978.

“When the Rain Barrel Village came up for sale in 2007, I didn’t see a business. I saw a way to continue our story in the Keys,” Keil said. “The Village already had a soul. I just knew it needed someone to preserve it and to help grow it.”

Named after the large cisterns that once provided drinking water to the Keys, Rain Barrel Village isn’t just about selling souvenirs, it is about supporting a community, Keil said. As an artist herself, Keil is proud to support other artists, artisans and small business owners and give them a space where they also can build something real.

“We’ve poured love, hard work and intention into the Rain Barrel,” Keil said. “We’ve created something that reflects who we are.”

AP News
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

