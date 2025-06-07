Rain Barrel Village gives visitors a taste of old Florida and a photo op with a giant lobster

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A holdover of the once numerous roadside attractions that lined U.S. 1 from Jacksonville to Key West, the Rain Barrel Village is collection of eccentric, colorful buildings serving as a home for artists and art sellers in the Florida Keys.
While the rustic outpost might be easy for travelers on the Overseas Highway to pass without notice, the giant lobster out front is not.
Rain Barrel Village, on an Islamorada island, promises visitors a unique experience filled with paintings, sculptures, jewelry, clothing, handcrafted goods and island-inspired souvenirs. Besides shops offering original artwork, the Village is home to Betsy, a 30-foot-tall, 40-foot-long (9-meter-tall, 12-meter-long) sculpture of a Florida Keys spiny lobster.
A family’s heartbeat
Sande Keil, who owns Rain Barrel Village with her husband, said the Keys became part of her family’s heartbeat after the Miami couple bought a vacation home on Islamorada in 1978.
“When the Rain Barrel Village came up for sale in 2007, I didn’t see a business. I saw a way to continue our story in the Keys,” Keil said. “The Village already had a soul. I just knew it needed someone to preserve it and to help grow it.”
Named after the large cisterns that once provided drinking water to the Keys, Rain Barrel Village isn’t just about selling souvenirs, it is about supporting a community, Keil said. As an artist herself, Keil is proud to support other artists, artisans and small business owners and give them a space where they also can build something real.
“We’ve poured love, hard work and intention into the Rain Barrel,” Keil said. “We’ve created something that reflects who we are.”
Disclaimer
The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.
The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.
In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.
The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components
This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.