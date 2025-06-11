Protests Over Immigration Raids Spread Across The US

Protests against immigration enforcement raids have sprung up across the country from Seattle and Austin to Chicago and Washington, D.C. While many have been peaceful, some have resulted in clashes with law enforcement. More protests are planned nationwide this week.
What to know:
- National guard in Texas: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said Tuesday night that National Guard troops were “on standby” after police in Austin used chemical irritants to disperse several hundred demonstrators Monday. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said city officials did not ask for the Texas National Guard to be deployed to the city.
- LA curfew: Los Angeles police swiftly enforced a downtown curfew on Tuesday, making arrests moments after it took effect, while deploying officers on horseback and using crowd control projectiles to break up a group of hundreds of demonstrators.
- ICE raids in Southern California: Ongoing immigration raids across Southern California are rattling the area’s immigrant communities, even among those in the country legally. More than 100 people have been detained since Friday.
