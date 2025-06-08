Protesters And Immigration Authorities Face Off For A Second Day In LA (Video)

UPDATE:
PARAMOUNT, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump is deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops despite the governor’s objections to Los Angeles over where protests Saturday led to clashes between immigration authorities and demonstrators.
The White House said in a statement Saturday that Trump was deploying the Guardsmen to “address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester” in California.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, objected to the move and said in a post on X that the move from the Republican president was “purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.”
Earlier article
PARAMOUNT, Calif. (AP) — Tear gas and smoke filled the air on the southern outskirts of Los Angeles on Saturday as confrontations between immigration authorities and demonstrators extended into a second day, and President Trump warned that the federal government may “step in and solve the problem.”
Gov. Gain Newsom said the federal government was “moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers” and warned that it would only escalate tensions. Additional details were not immediately available.
“This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust,” Newsom said.
Local authorities “are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice,” the governor also said, and “there is currently no unmet need.”
On his Truth Social platform, Trump said: “the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved” if Newsom and the Los Angeles mayor “can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t.”
Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stood guard outside an industrial park in the city of Paramount, deploying tear gas as bystanders and protesters gathered on medians and across the street. Some jeered at officers while recording the events on smartphones.
“ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are,” a woman said through a megaphone. “You are not welcome here.”
Continue reading
Disclaimer
The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.
The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.
In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.
The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components