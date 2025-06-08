Protesters And Immigration Authorities Face Off For A Second Day In LA (Video)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, objected to the move and said in a post on X that the move from the Republican president was “purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.”

The White House said in a statement Saturday that Trump was deploying the Guardsmen to “address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester” in California.

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump is deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops despite the governor’s objections to Los Angeles over where protests Saturday led to clashes between immigration authorities and demonstrators.

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (AP) — Tear gas and smoke filled the air on the southern outskirts of Los Angeles on Saturday as confrontations between immigration authorities and demonstrators extended into a second day, and President Trump warned that the federal government may “step in and solve the problem.”

A car burns during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Gov. Gain Newsom said the federal government was “moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers” and warned that it would only escalate tensions. Additional details were not immediately available.

“This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust,” Newsom said.

Local authorities “are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice,” the governor also said, and “there is currently no unmet need.”

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said: “the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved” if Newsom and the Los Angeles mayor “can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t.”

Border Patrol personnel deploy tear gas during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier in Paramount section of Los Angeles Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stood guard outside an industrial park in the city of Paramount, deploying tear gas as bystanders and protesters gathered on medians and across the street. Some jeered at officers while recording the events on smartphones.

“ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are,” a woman said through a megaphone. “You are not welcome here.”

