Sunday features a cool morning and then plenty of sun. A gusty ocean breeze continues in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s right at the Atlantic coast, near 80 degrees elsewhere in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring morning lows in the 60s on the mainland and the low 70s in the Keys. The day will be sunny with just a few clouds at times. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s right at the Atlantic coast, in the low 80s elsewhere in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast, and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will be sunny along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area and the Keys will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area, in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast, and the low 80s in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and the Keys. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.