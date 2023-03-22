Wednesday features a mild morning and lots of sun with a few clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, while it will be a sunny day along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will see lots of hot sun and a few clouds. An afternoon shower is possible in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with some inland locations topping out in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with a few clouds in spots. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.