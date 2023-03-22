Home Weather Plenty Of Sun With A Few Clouds

Wednesday features a mild morning and lots of sun with a few clouds at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, while it will be a sunny day along the Gulf coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature sunny skies around South Florida.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will see lots of hot sun and a few clouds.  An afternoon shower is possible in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with some inland locations topping out in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with a few clouds in spots.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

