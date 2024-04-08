Plenty of Sun … and a Partial Eclipse

Monday features plenty of sun and a few clouds on a sometimes gusty ocean breeze. We should have a good view of this afternoon’s partial solar eclipse, which will peak for South Florida right around 3 pm. Just be sure to wear the proper protective eyewear if you plan to view it. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will be breezy with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Thursday will feature breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies in the morning. Look for some showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, some showers, and a few storms in spots. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.