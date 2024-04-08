Home Weather Plenty of Sun … and a Partial Eclipse

Plenty of Sun … and a Partial Eclipse

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/16735228-partial-solar-eclipse
File

Monday features plenty of sun and a few clouds on a sometimes gusty ocean breeze.  We should have a good view of this afternoon’s partial solar eclipse, which will peak for South Florida right around 3 pm.  Just be sure to wear the proper protective eyewear if you plan to view it.  Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will be breezy with a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Thursday will feature breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies in the morning.  Look for some showers and storms in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, some showers, and a few storms in spots.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR