Plenty Of Showers And Storms Around Florida Wednesday; Hurricane Center Watching 3 Systems

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and maybe a stray storm in the morning. Plenty of showers and storms will be back in the mid-afternoon through the evening. Periods of heavy rain are possible. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring sun, clouds, and maybe a storm in the morning, but lots of showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. Heavy rain is possible, as is localized flooding. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms to start. Look for plenty of showers in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday morning will be mostly sunny with a few showers and maybe a stray storm. The afternoon will see lots of showers and a few storms in spots. Heavy rain is possible. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for some sun but lots of showers and storms in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

We are now in the peak period of the Atlantic Hurricane Season (mid August into mid October). This is another friendly reminder to remain prepared and vigilant over the coming weeks, regardless of how “quiet” it has been in the tropics up to this point.

In the tropics, the wave that’s now entering the central Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.

And we’re remembering the 30th anniversary of a tragic chapter in South Florida’s hurricane history — the day that Hurricane Andrew made landfall. The category 5 hurricane caused $25 billion in damages in South Florida (equal to about $55 billion today), took 44 lives here, and changed the landscape of southern Miami-Dade County forever.