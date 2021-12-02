Home Weather Pleasant Sun And Clouds Around Florida Thursday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features pleasant sun and some clouds at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another day of good sun with a few clouds at times.  Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, clouds, and a few passing showers in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida, with a few quick showers in spots in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

