Pittsburgh Bankruptcy Attorney – Serving All of Western Pennsylvania

Founded by Pittsburgh’s Own Chad Van Horn – Now Accepting Bankruptcy & Debt Relief Clients

Van Horn Law Group’s Pittsburgh office is now open and proudly helping clients throughout Pittsburgh and the greater Western Pennsylvania region find relief from overwhelming debt. Chad Van Horn, a Pittsburgh native and nationally recognized bankruptcy attorney, brings local knowledge and national experience to the community he calls home.

We focus solely on bankruptcy and debt relief, offering trusted help with Chapter 7, Chapter 13, Chapter 11, and debt negotiation. Whether you’re in Allegheny County or anywhere across the Western District of Pennsylvania, our team is here to help.

Why Choose Van Horn Law Group?

Local Roots & Commitment

Pittsburgh-founded. Pittsburgh-focused. We understand local courts and the challenges facing families and businesses in Western PA.

Experienced Bankruptcy Attorneys

With over 5,500 cases handled and a 98% discharge success rate, we deliver results-driven representation you can trust.

Affordable, Accessible Help

We offer $0 down attorney fees for Chapter 7 (filing fees only), free consultations, and flexible payment plans.

Respectful, Judgment-Free Service

We treat every client with compassion, clarity, and the attention you deserve—starting with your first conversation.

Schedule Your Free Consultation

If you’re seeking a trusted Western Pennsylvania bankruptcy attorney, we’re ready to help you take the first step toward financial freedom.

Van Horn Law Group – Pittsburgh Office

5001 Baum Blvd, Suite 417

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

(412) 399-0000

info@cvhlawgroup.com

“As someone who grew up in Pittsburgh, I’m honored to bring our services here. Every client will receive honest advice, personal care, and a clear path forward.”

– Chad Van Horn



