PFAS In Rainwater: What It Means For Health

How PFAS end up in drinking water PFAS was originally developed in the 1940s. Because of their unique properties, including their ability to repel water and oil and being resistant to temperature, manufacturers used PFAS in a variety of different products from non-stick cookware to cosmetics. When a factory makes or uses PFAS, it can travel through wastewater and contaminate the natural water, soil, and air around it. And over time PFAS-containing items in landfills can leach chemicals into the surrounding environment as well. When that happens, the chemicals can pollute food grown in the soil or streams and lakes feeding drinking water reservoirs or where the fish we eat live. Additionally, PFAS are able to travel through the air and become part of the world’s atmosphere, as shown by research finding PFAS in Arctic ice and soil. When this happens, PFAS can travel through rainwater, potentially contaminating water sources around the world. Dr. Ian Cousins, professor in the department of environmental science at Stockholm University and lead author of this study, told Medical News Today that his research found levels of PFAS in the Earth’s atmosphere have been similar for the last couple of decades. “They are not declining noticeably because of the high persistence of PFAS and their ability to cycle from the ocean back to the atmosphere,” he explained. Global differences in regulations

Around the world, different countries and states have different regulations for PFAS in the environment. For example, in the United States, the EPA and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulate PFAS and offer a variety of research and tools for states to use. The European Chemicals Agency oversees PFAS use in Europe. However, some areas of the world, such as Asia, have not yet put restrictions on PFAS in place. According to Dr. Cousins, the main aim of this study was to demonstrate that health advisories for PFAS have declined to the point that they are no longer achievable in most places on the planet. “We’ve been trying to point out the concerns with highly persistent synthetic chemicals in multiple previous articles—these concerns are often dismissed,” he said. “Persistent chemicals are particularly problematic because their persistence allows them to become globally distributed and it means that they are impossible to remove once they are globally ubiquitous. If one then discovers effects associated with these chemicals then you have a serious environmental problem.” — Dr. Ian Cousins When asked if there was a way to stop the global cycling of PFAS so it no longer affects the atmosphere and ultimately drinking water sources, Dr. Cousins said there was no solution as of yet. “We can only clean the drinking water in the treatment plants using advanced treatment technologies which are very expensive,” he explained. “We cannot remove PFAS from the environment. We just have to wait, and it will take a very long time — of the order of decades to centuries — for PFAS to gradually dilute into the deep oceans.” “This research points out the problem and hopefully decision makers globally will now take the problem seriously and not continually manufacture and use such extremely persistent substances,” Dr. Cousins added. “We have to minimize the uses of PFAS going forward, and stop the continued use of problematic PFAS in China.”