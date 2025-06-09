Pentagon Sends 700 Marines to Los Angeles, Escalating Response to Protests

By

The Trump administration is sending about 700 active duty Marines to reinforce the National Guard in response to protests in Los Angeles, a person familiar with the matter said, continuing an escalation that California officials have called unwarranted.

A Defense Department official said the Marines, based at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, were on the move after getting notice over the weekend. CNN reported the plans earlier Monday.

Sending active-duty Marines marks an escalation in force from President Donald Trump in response to the protests. California Governor Gavin Newsom had earlier criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for saying Marines could be deployed, calling the threat “deranged behavior.”

US law generally bars the use of the active-duty U.S. military — the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines — from carrying out domestic law enforcement. The law doesn’t apply to state-controlled National Guard forces. On Sunday, Trump signed an order directing the US Northern Command to assume control of the National Guard and dispatch at least 2,000 soldiers to the area.

