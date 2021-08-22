Peaches Have Numerous Health Benefits Including Cancer Prevention

Peaches are quite possibly the world’s perfect fruit, they are rich and delicious and even their flesh has an amazing texture. The aroma they fill the air with is enough to turn one’s stomach to rumble, and there’s little that can compare to a nice cold peach tea in the summer heat. Eat A Peach Day reminds you that it’s never a bad time to spend a little quality time with this perfect fruit.

They are excellent in terms of de-bloating and blood pressure control, as well as promoting brain health. Peaches also help with weight management, lower the risk of cancer, protect your eyes, perk up your skin, boost your immune system, and they are good for digestion as well.

According to recent research, the selenium in peaches has a positive effect in preventing cancer.

Peaches are known to reduce anxiety and are often referred to as the “Fruit of Calmness.”

Peaches are used in the cosmetic industry for the production of various lotions, creams, and shampoos. Peaches are also used in the perfume industry.

Peach can even have a positive effect on our scalp and it can reduce hair fall as well.

You can get a lot of vitamin A and C from one peach! This will help boost your energy and your vision!

hydrated! Peaches are a type of stone fruit which means their seed is inside a stone or pit.

Peaches and nectarines are twins! The only difference is that a peach has fuzzy skin and a nectarine’s skin is smooth.

The Romans called the peaches “Persian Apples” naming them after the country that introduced peaches to the West.

Spaniards brought peaches to South America and the French introduced them to Louisiana. The English took them to their Jamestown and Massachusetts colonies. Columbus brought peach trees to America on his second and third voyages.

China is the largest world producer of peaches, with Italy second.

California produces more than 50% of the peaches in the United States (and grows 175 different varieties).

So many peaches are grown in Georgia that it became known as the Peach State.

In Georgia, the world’s largest peach cobbler measuring 11 ft by 5 ft is made every year.

You can ripen peaches by placing them in a brown paper bag for two to three days.

Like the plum and the apricot, the peach is a member of the rose family (Rosaceae), distinguished by its velvety skin. It is classified as a drupe, a fruit with a hard stone.

The term, “you’re a real peach” originated from the tradition of giving a peach to a friend you liked.

Peaches are the third most popular fruit grown in America.

You can buy two main varieties of peaches: clingstone and freestone. It is harder to remove the flesh from the pit on a clingstone peach.

There are over 2000 varieties of peaches in the world.

In China, peach is a symbol of good luck and protection.

