By Jessica Dickler

Most people feel like a grownup by the time they’re 18, but these days young adults might not become financially independent until years later.

And even then, parents and their children could disagree on what exactly that means.

While young adults said 21 is a good age to start paying some of their own expenses, older generations are more likely to think that their kids should be completely financially independent by then, according to a new report by Bankrate.com

In part, millennials and Gen Z face financial challenges that their parents did not as young adults. On top of carrying much more student loan debt, their wages are lower than their parents’ earnings when they were in their 20s and 30s.

Of course, inflation has made it even harder for those trying to achieve financial independence. Soaring food and housing costs pose additional hurdles for young adults just starting out.

Now, 68% of parents with children over age 18 are making a financial sacrifice to help support them, according to Bankrate’s report.