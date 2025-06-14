Over One Million Anker Power Banks Recalled

This recall involves Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks with model number A1263. The brand name “Anker” is engraved on the front of the product. The model number “A1263” and serial number “SN” are printed on the bottom. Only model number A1263 power banks sold in the U.S. with qualifying serial numbers are included in the recall. Consumers should check their serial number at https://www.anker.com/product-recalls to determine whether their power bank is included in the recall. Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Anker Innovations for instructions on receiving a free replacement power bank. Visit https://www.anker.com/product-recalls to register for the recall. To receive a replacement, consumers will be required to submit a photo of their recalled power bank showing the model number, serial number, their name, the date of the photograph, and the word “recalled” written on the power bank in permanent marker. A purchase receipt will be requested but will not be required to participate in the recall. Consumers will also be required to confirm disposal of the power bank in accordance with applicable laws and regulations before receiving a replacement.

Incidents/Injuries: Anker has received 19 reports of fires and explosions. This includes two reports of minor burn injuries not requiring medical attention and 11 reports of property damage totaling over $60,700.



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



