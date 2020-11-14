Over 53 Million Pounds Of Avocados Are Consumed Just On Super Bowl Sunday

Over 53 Million Pounds Of Avocados Are Consumed Just On Super Bowl...

National Spicy Guacamole Day brings together some fresh flavors on November 14th. Call your friends, get the chips ready, and celebrate with a bowl of spicy guacamole dip.

Originating with the Aztecs in Mexico, guacamole is an avocado-based sauce. It’s become popular in American cuisine as a dip, condiment, and salad ingredient.

Super Bowl Sunday and Cinco de Mayo celebrations feature guacamole as a staple snack. As a result, avocado sales have soared to 30 million pounds on those two days each year.

A simple avocado carries a healthy punch of unsaturated fat (the good one). Additionally, a single avocado includes substantial amounts of Vitamins C and E. Good things come in small packages, though. There are nearly 400 calories in 1 cup of guacamole.

53.5 million: Pounds of avocados consumed on Suoer Bowl Sunday.

11.8: Depth, in feet, of guacamole consumed if it were spread across the football field on Super Bowl Sunday

The Hass avocado is the most popular varietal of avocado and is named after postal worker Rudolph Hass, who purchased the seedling in 1926 from a California farmer and patented it in 1935

The Haas avocado does not begin to ripen until it is harvested (off the tree).

The Apollo 11 astronauts brought guacamole to space with them! However, they did not eat it, since, according to Command Module Pilot Michael Collins, “that pig Buzz Aldrin ate all the chips before we even left earth.”

Avocado competes with buffalo wings and pizza as The Superbowl Food, thanks to a successful marketing campaign by avocado growers over the past 2 decades.

A whole avocado contains 200-300 calories and is a good source of vitamin A, C, E, and B vitamins, as well as fiber and potassium.

The Aztec word for avocado was ahuacatl, which means “testicle tree”.

Spanish explorers could not pronounce ahuacatl, so they called the avocado, “aguacate.” This is the origin of the word guacamole.

Musician Jack White’s recipe for guacamole, which was included as part of his contract for performing at the University of Oklahoma in 2015, was obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request from the university.

A little over a century ago, Americans called avocados “alligator pears.”

