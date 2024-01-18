Now Hiring: ‘New-Collar’ Workers, No Degree Necessary

By Jessica Dickler

Where the new-collar positions are

“There is still value in a four-year degree,” said Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster. However, technical training “is on ramp in some areas like health care, engineering, software and technology.” Even though those industries are also increasingly integrating artificial intelligence as a tool in the workplace, technically trained workers are particularly positioned to benefit.

WATCH NOW – VIDEO 03:50

Despite growing fears about job security, companies investing in AI are not seeing workers displaced. Instead, these companies are increasing their demand for workers with data analysis and IT skills, according to a recent study, co-authored by Columbia Business School professor Tania Babina. “AI stands as the cutting-edge catalyst propelling skill evolution in our workplaces,” Babina wrote.

How to land one of today’s most in-demand jobs

Between continuing education courses, online classes, certification programs and boot camps, there are more opportunities for young people just entering the workforce or older people looking to change careers to get up to speed on the latest technology. Job seekers can take advantage of the wide range of training programs currently available to strengthen their candidacy, according to Barbara Safani, president of Career Solvers in New York. “I am seeing a lot of people with college degrees going back and learning coding or something skill-specific as a way to reenter the market,” Safani said. “Either they are not happy in their career, or they are not that employable.” Even without an undergraduate degree, the increasing popularity of coding classes and boot camps makes it possible to get a foot in the door, she said. “The people that I’ve seen who have done this got jobs and they were placed fairly quickly,” she added.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.