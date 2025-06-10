Newsom Files Emergency Motion To Stop Trump’s Use Of National Guard And Marines In LA (Video)

California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed an emergency motion in federal court to block National Guard members and Marines from assisting with immigration raids in Los Angeles. “Trump is turning the U.S. military against American citizens,” Newsom wrote on X.
President Donald Trump originally deployed the Guard to protect federal buildings and personnel. The governor’s request says the Guard will start supporting immigration activities.
What to know:
- Pentagon reveals cost: After persistent questioning from members of Congress on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth turned to his acting comptroller, Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell, who said it would cost $134 million to send the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles. She said the money will come from operations and maintenance accounts.
- California pushes back: California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit Monday over the use of National Guard troops following the first deployment, telling reporters that Trump had “trampled” the state’s sovereignty.
- Monday’s protests: Compared to Sunday’s demonstrations, Monday’s were far less raucous, with thousands peacefully attending a rally at City Hall and hundreds protesting outside a federal complex that includes a detention center where some immigrants are being held following workplace raids across the city.
▶ Follow live updates on the Trump administration
Disclaimer
The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.
The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.
In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.
The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components