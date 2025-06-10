Newsom Files Emergency Motion To Stop Trump’s Use Of National Guard And Marines In LA (Video)

Home APNews.com Newsom Files Emergency Motion To Stop Trump’s Use Of National Guard And...

California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed an emergency motion in federal court to block National Guard members and Marines from assisting with immigration raids in Los Angeles. “Trump is turning the U.S. military against American citizens,” Newsom wrote on X.

President Donald Trump originally deployed the Guard to protect federal buildings and personnel. The governor’s request says the Guard will start supporting immigration activities.

AP News
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

