Newsom Files Emergency Motion To Stop Trump’s Use Of National Guard And Marines In LA (Video)

California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed an emergency motion in federal court to block National Guard members and Marines from assisting with immigration raids in Los Angeles. “Trump is turning the U.S. military against American citizens,” Newsom wrote on X.

President Donald Trump originally deployed the Guard to protect federal buildings and personnel. The governor’s request says the Guard will start supporting immigration activities.

