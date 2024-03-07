Veteran radio personality Joey Reynolds is recovering after a fall that left him unconscious for more than 20 hours. He was found on the floor of his bedroom by the landlord of his Manhattan apartment on Thursday, Feb. 28.

Reynolds, who rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s at stations in Buffalo, Hartford, Cleveland, Detroit and New York City, was taken to a local hospital suffering from head injuries. Reynolds has reportedly been transferred from ICU to a private room as he continues his recovery.

Reynolds, whose real name is Joseph Pinto, started his radio career at WWOL Buffalo, before taking a position at WKWK Wheeling, WV. Throughout the 60s, he hosted shows in Syracuse, Hartford, Buffalo, Cleveland, and Detroit.

His career continued through six decades with stops in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Miami, and Albany, along with several roles in New York City, including WNBC, WOR, and WABC, where his Sunday evening show was nationally syndicated. The show came to an end in 2017.

Well-wishers are encouraged to send cards to Joey Reynolds via:

Art Vuolo, PO Box 55, Walled Lake, MI 48390 or by email.