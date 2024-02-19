New Video Said To Show Saudi Spy Who Aided 9/11 Hijackers ‘Casing’ The U.S. Capitol

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

As the massive 9/11 lawsuit against Saudi Arabia plods on toward a looming decisive moment, tantalizing bits and pieces of new evidence are once again trickling out.

The most dramatic disclosure is of the existence of a video that “purportedly shows [Omar al] Bayoumi ‘casing’ the United States Capitol,” according to a January 26 order by U.S. Magistrate Sarah Netburn, which was unsealed Thursday.

Bayoumi, publicly identified by the FBI as a Saudi spy, is one of two Saudis with extensive contacts to two 9/11 hijackers in southern California into whom the court has allowed a “limited” inquiry by attorneys for the 9/11 plaintiffs. The other Saudi is Fahad al Thumairy, who was then both a local religious leader and an official at the Saudi consulate in Los Angeles.

The video was among a collection of documents and footage released to the plaintiffs in March 2022 and December 2023 by London’s Metropolitan Police Service, which investigated Bayoumi shortly after the al Qaeda terror attacks on New York City and Washington on Sept. 11, 2001.

