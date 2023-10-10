By

“Star Trek” might not be the first pop culture franchise you think about once the autumn leaves start turning and Halloween approaches.

However, all that might change after you see the frightful foursome of themed covers for IDW Publishing‘s bold new holiday comics offering, “Star Trek: Holo-Ween.”

Written by seasoned writer Chris Sequeira (“Justice League Adventures,” “Sherlock Holmes: Dark Detective”) and featuring haunting interior artwork from Eisner-nominated illustrator Joe Eisma (“Morning Glories,” “Engineward”), the intrepid crew of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” encounters a monstrous force emanating from the holodeck in this superb four-issue miniseries starting Oct. 4.

Cover of the upcoming “Star Trek: Holo-Ween.” (Image credit: IDW)

Here’s the official synopsis:

“After enduring an anxiety-ridden passage through a solar storm, Captain Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise take to celebrating Halloween to reset the mood. But while the Earth holiday involves sweet treats and other festivities, they soon learn that fear is in the season when crew members begin to go missing one by one.”

