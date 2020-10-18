Need to Sell Your Florida Home Quickly?

As the country’s financial future continues to be uncertain, many people are looking for a quick alternative for selling their homes. You can use a traditional agent that can help you fast track your sale, complete a short sale, or work with a cash home buyer to get your home sold quickly.

Whether you have run into financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic or are looking to sell your home during a divorce, you have a few options for a quick sale. Putting your home on the market in Florida or Colorado takes a lot of work and time if you don’t have any experience. Most home sellers are looking to close the deal as quickly as possible.

Traditional home sales can take months to finalize and can be costly. You may have to do some home upgrades or repairs to attract buyers, which can take time and effort that you just don’t have. A quick sale can get you the cash that you need without the wait.

Working with a trusted group of Florida cash home buyers or an agent that knows how to expedite a sale can help you get your home sold in a hurry. Let’s take a look at a few options that you have to sell your house quickly.

Real Estate Agent

Working with a real estate agent can be much less stressful than trying to sell your home independently. Your agent will take care of all the showings, contracts, and offers while you focus on your future. Although working with an agent for a traditional sale can take a bit of time, you will have the advantage of getting closer to your asking price. Talk to your agent about your needs and your desire to sell your home as quickly as possible before setting up your listing.

Short Sale

If you are in danger of a foreclosure on your home, you may feel like you are running out of options. Declaring bankruptcy or having the bank take your home due to lack of payment can have a devastating effect on your credit score. These kinds of incidents can stay on your record for up to seven years and hinder many financial goals for your future.

One way to avoid drastic actions by your bank is to make a short sale on your home. This means that you arrange with a buyer to pay for a sum that is less than what is owed on your mortgage. You will have to work with your lender to get approval for this kind of sale. Although this type of purchase will still affect your credit rating, it will do much less damage than a foreclosure. It will then be up to you to pay the remaining amount that is left on your mortgage.

Sell for Cash

Another popular option for anyone that needs to sell their home quickly is a cash sale. You will work with a professional Florida Cash Home Buyers that will offer you a fair cash settlement for your property. This process can take much less time than a traditional sale. Some transactions are complete with a cheque to the homeowner in less than a week. This is a much more attractive arrangement for anyone that needs a fast sale.

The advantages of working with a cash home buyer go beyond the speed of the sale. You will not have to spend the time and money on any needed repairs on your home as the sale price will be offered “as is”. Your buying partner will also pay for all of the closing costs and take care of any necessary paperwork.