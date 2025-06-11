National Guard Troops Are Now Protecting ICE Agents As They Make Arrests In LA

▶ Follow live updates on the protests in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — National Guard troops began protecting immigration agents as they made arrests in Los Angeles on Tuesday, an expansion of their duties that had been limited to protecting federal property.

Photos posted Tuesday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement show National Guard troops standing guard around officers as they made arrests.

ICE said in a statement that the troops were “providing perimeter and personnel protection for our facilities and officers who are out on daily enforcement operations.” The change moves troops closer to engaging in law enforcement actions like deportations as Trump has promised.

U.S. officials said earlier Tuesday that the Guard members were authorized to provide protection and secure streets and perimeters around areas where enforcement actions are taking place. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations, said the Guard members are not participating in any of the enforcement actions, but were providing security in missions in the Los Angeles area.

