Musk Whips Opposition To Trump Tax Plan: ‘KILL The BILL’

Elon Musk on Wednesday ramped up his attacks against the massive tax-cut bill President Donald Trump is pushing Congress to pass, claiming it will condemn America to “debt slavery” and urging lawmakers to “KILL the BILL.”

“Call your Senator, Call your Congressman,” Musk wrote as he decried the budget package at length on his social media site X. “Bankrupting America is NOT ok!”

“A new spending bill should be drafted that doesn’t massively grow the deficit and increase the debt ceiling by 5 TRILLION DOLLARS,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO suggested in another post.

Musk’s fusillade began Tuesday, when he slammed what Trump has dubbed the “big, beautiful bill” as a “disgusting abomination.”

Since then, Musk has fired off more than two dozen X posts or reposts that either explicitly criticize the bill or comment on related issues, such as the size of America’s debt.

Call your Senator,

Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2025

A new spending bill should be drafted that doesn’t massively grow the deficit and increase the debt ceiling by 5 TRILLION DOLLARS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2025



The ongoing barrage comes days after Musk departed the Trump administration, where he had worked temporarily as the head of the president’s government-shrinking group known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

