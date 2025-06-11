Musk Expresses ‘Regret’ Over His Criticisms of Trump

Elon Musk said in a social media post early Wednesday that he regretted some of his posts and comments about President Trump last week, which had led the president to disparage the tech billionaire, a feud that played out in real time on social media.
Mr. Musk said on his X platform that some of his posts about Mr. Trump “went too far.”
Mr. Musk, the world’s richest person, was once among the president’s closest advisers, overseeing a major effort to slash spending and reduce the size of the federal work force. But he and Mr. Trump had a dramatic and public falling out after the Tesla chief executive left his role in the administration.
Both men traded barbs on social media, and Mr. Trump said last week that he had no interest in repairing the relationship.
Mr. Musk’s public expression of regret was another sign of a potential thaw in the standoff with the president. Even last week, Mr. Musk had agreed with a post on X suggesting the two men were “stronger together.” Mr. Musk has since deleted some of his most incendiary social media posts. Mr. Trump has also toned down some of his public criticisms of Mr. Musk.
