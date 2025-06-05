Musk Blasts Trump: ‘Without Me, Trump Would Have Lost’ (Video)

By Dan Mangan

The alliance between President Donald Trump and mega-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk dramatically fractured Thursday over the president’s major tax bill, which is pending in the Senate.

Trump said that Musk — who until recently was one of his top advisors — opposes the budget package because the Tesla CEO is “upset” about the elimination of electric vehicle credits in the bill, and the Republican president nixing his pick to run NASA.

“I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot,” Trump told reporters at the White House, where less than a week ago he lauded Musk’s work on the DOGE project to cut federal spending and employee headcount.

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump said.

Musk quickly and dismissively fired back at Trump in a post on his social media site X.

“Whatever,” wrote Musk, who has criticized bill because it will increase federal deficits.

“Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill. In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful.”

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” Musk soon after tweeted.

“Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” added Musk, who was the biggest financial backer of Trump’s 2024 campaign, spending more than $250 million on that effort.

