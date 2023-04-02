Mostly Sunny Sunday

Sunday features mostly sunny skies with the chance of a shower, especially in the east coast metro area. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few inland locations could reach the upper 80s.

Monday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds, but look for a stray afternoon storm in spots in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few suburban east coast metro locations topping out in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of hot sun and a cloud or two. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see lots of sun in the morning and some clouds on a strong breeze during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun again. Look for breezy conditions to continue in the east coast metro area. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.