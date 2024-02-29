Home Weather Mostly Sunny Skies and Winter Warmth

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features early patchy fog along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.  Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with maybe a stray shower in spots.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Friday will bring plenty of clouds, and the East Coast metro area will see a gusty breeze as well.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies, and the East Coast metro area will see a gusty breeze again.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will begin with a mix of sun and clouds.  Then look for some showers and maybe a storm in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

