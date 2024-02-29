Mostly Sunny Skies and Winter Warmth

Thursday features early patchy fog along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with maybe a stray shower in spots. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Friday will bring plenty of clouds, and the East Coast metro area will see a gusty breeze as well. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies, and the East Coast metro area will see a gusty breeze again. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will begin with a mix of sun and clouds. Then look for some showers and maybe a storm in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.