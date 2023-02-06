Sun and a Few Clouds

Monday features mostly sunny skies and a return to drier conditions. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature good sun and some clouds in the east coast metro area, while the stretch of sunny days will continue along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day, but the east coast metro area could see some afternoon showers in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a front approaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.