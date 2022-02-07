Mostly Sunny Monday For Florida

Monday features mostly sunny skies and just the chance of a shower in some east coast locations. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring plenty of clouds and periods of showers. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers. Look for a cool and gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s in the east coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see the return of the sun, along with a few lingering clouds on a cool breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.