Mostly Sunny Monday For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features mostly sunny skies and just the chance of a shower in some east coast locations.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Monday will be Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring plenty of clouds and periods of showers.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers.  Look for a cool and gusty breeze near the Gulf coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s in the east coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see the return of the sun, along with a few lingering clouds on a cool breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

