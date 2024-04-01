Mostly Sunny Monday

Monday features a mild morning and mostly sunny skies as the month of April begins. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast on Monday morning. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds on a warm and gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will feature a breezy morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Some showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening as a front moves through. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will see leftover showers and more clouds than sun. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for a cool morning and a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.