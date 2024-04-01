Home Weather Mostly Sunny Monday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features a mild morning and mostly sunny skies as the month of April begins.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast on Monday morning.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds on a warm and gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will feature a breezy morning with a mix of sun and clouds.  Some showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening as a front moves through.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will see leftover showers and more clouds than sun.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for a cool morning and a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

