Mostly Florida East Coast Showers Monday

Monday features periods of showers and plenty of clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun, some clouds at times, and maybe a quick shower. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy, and the east coast will see a few showers in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see breezy showers return throughout South Florida. The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun, while mostly cloudy skies will prevail in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Look for a mix of clouds, showers, and storms on a brisk breeze on Thursday, but the Gulf coast will see some sun in the morning. Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for showers, sun, and clouds with a few storms possible. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.