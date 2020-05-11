Home Weather Mostly Florida East Coast Showers Monday

Mostly Florida East Coast Showers Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features periods of showers and plenty of clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun, some clouds at times, and maybe a quick shower.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy, and the east coast will see a few showers in spots.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see breezy showers return throughout South Florida.  The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun, while mostly cloudy skies will prevail in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Look for a mix of clouds, showers, and storms on a brisk breeze on Thursday, but the Gulf coast will see some sun in the morning.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for showers, sun, and clouds with a few storms possible.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

