Most Popular Online Casinos Games in Florida

Florida offers unique openness to the gaming industry, unlike most states in the south. It is now possible to play at land-based casinos, poker rooms, and bingo halls. However, online gambling still faces some tight restrictions, but its popularity is growing every single day.

Choosing a perfect website can be a considerable challenge, especially if it is your first time to decide to gamble online in Florida. Luckily, you can rely on CasinosAnalyzer casino bonuses to find a good online slot site. To help you find a safe online casino game, we will review the most popular online casino games available in this state.

Achilles Slot Game

The Achilles slot game is one of the most popular online casino games. It offers an adventurous atmosphere for a wonderful gaming experience for every mythology fan. The game allows you to experience the epic confrontation between Troy defenders and Greeks by playing Achilles slot online for free.

This epic game gives you a chance to choose your side in this confrontation. If you decide to pick the Greek side, you will meet Achilles, the favorite characters in this slot game by RTG. The RTG was launched in 2006 while the mobile version became available to the world in 2015.

Moreover, the online casino slot game is a 5-reel game that features 20 pay lines and has the ability to provide a 95% RTP (Return to Player). Remember, the RTP refers to the percentage of the total wagered money a slot machine should pay to players over time.

The other benefit that makes this online game popular is that it offers any player an opportunity to win in a progressive jackpot. With the opportunity, the player’s winnings can reach up to $10,000. Additionally, you can also trigger 25 free games if you land on three or more Achilles, which is the wild symbol in this game.

On the other hand, landing three or more Troy pictures can earn your 10 free games, which increases your chances of winning. Achilles is also available on many online sites, and it also includes a demo version that can be played for fun or as a demonstration for the game.

Ancient Gods Slot

Ancient Gods is another fun and popular online casino game in this state. It offers mythical reels and fiery action and can easily be played online from RTG. The game slot comes with great graphics, electrifying gameplay, and blazing animation.

Besides, it is a 5-reel slot game that features 25 pay line game with stacks of prizes and entertainment from its dynamic features. The RTG provides variable pay lines in the game, unlike most conventional slots. It also comes with a dynamic action on the bonus round and gameplay with the yellow dragon, which is the special feature in the game.

Cash Bandits Slot

The Cash Bandits could be a perfect game for you if you are a person that enjoys playing the baddie in any robbers and cops scenario. If you are in Florida, you can join the “cash bandits” in their mission to collect more and more vaults in this particular RTG slot machine game. Apart from the entertainment and the fun experience, the online slot game also offers a great chance to win prizes while doing different sorts of stuff like getting guns, stealing doughnuts from cops, creating your gang to rob banks, and racing police cars.

Moreover, the online game slots also include amazing bonuses that come through playing the Vault Feature and Wild Safes. In this case, you will need to unlock four vaults to earn large prize multipliers and 90 free games.