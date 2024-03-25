Most Popular Easter Candy By State [Interactive Map]

By Ben George
Happy Easter everyone! It’s just around the corner now, and people are already buying lots of Easter candy. Which is the most popular Easter candy in your state?
We have done the research, worn the white coats, got down to brass tacks and laid out the results beautifully in this interactive map. Here are the top 3 most popular Easter candies in each state.
Source: CandyStore.com.
Hover over your state on the lovely interactive map above (non-mobile only) and you’ll see the top 3 Easter candies in each state by popularity. What the amp doesn’t tell you is that Easter candy is very popular. How popular is it?
Well, it may not seem like Easter is all about candy. Obviously, there is so much more to the season than Easter baskets. But, then again, there is also a lot of candy happening.
The National Confectioners Association put out this illustration in 2015 that surprised many people. Some data suggests the same amount or more candy is sold for Easter than is sold for Halloween!
That ain’t no joke.
How Much Easter Candy Is Eaten Each Year?
It’s a good question. The National Retail Federation’s data shows that over the past 3 years, Americans have spent around $3-Billion on candy during the Easter season. More than greeting cards, decorations and flowers combined!
Here are some more fun Easter Candy facts:
List Of Top Easter Candies By State
So which Easter Candy candy do people like the most? It varies by state.
Since we’re an online bulk candy store, we reached out to CandyStore.com customers to find that out. Looking at over 15 years of candy sales data and the results from our survey responses, we were able to map out Easter candy preferences by state as well as overall nationwide rankings.
We got over 10,000 responses this year. We also checked in with our friendly major candy manufacturers and distributors to be sure our survey corresponded with their seasonal observations.
The interactive map above illustrates each states favorite Easter candy. Hover over a state to reveal the top 3 most popular in that state.
You can also view the list below if you prefer to browse that way:
|State
|Top Flavor 2023
|#2 2023
|#3 2023
|Alabama
|Watermelon
|Juicy Pear
|Black Licorice
|Alaska
|Black Licorice
|Root Beer
|Cherry
|Arizona
|Buttered Popcorn
|Cinnamon
|Juicy Pear
|Arkansas
|Buttered Popcorn
|Root Beer
|Black Licorice
|California
|Buttered Popcorn
|Black Licorice
|Cinnamon
|Colorado
|Buttered Popcorn
|Root Beer
|Black Licorice
|Connecticut
|Buttered Popcorn
|Cherry
|Juicy Pear
|Delaware
|Cinnamon
|Toasted Marshmallow
|Buttered Popcorn
|Florida
|Coffee
|Watermelon
|Juicy Pear
|Georgia
|Black Licorice
|Buttered Popcorn
|Root Beer
|Hawaii
|Cherry
|Watermelon
|Grape
|Idaho
|Orange
|Buttered Popcorn
|Root Beer
|Illinois
|Chocolate
|Black Licorice
|Grape
|Indiana
|Blueberry
|Black Licorice
|Watermelon
|Iowa
|Cherry
|Buttered Popcorn
|Grape
|Kansas
|Cinnamon
|Black Licorice
|Watermelon
|Kentucky
|Black Licorice
|Cinnamon
|Pink Strawberry
|Louisiana
|Green Apple
|Buttered Popcorn
|Cherry
|Maine
|Root Beer
|Cherry
|Black Licorice
|Maryland
|Root Beer
|Cherry
|Buttered Popcorn
|Massachusetts
|Coconut
|Bubblegum
|Watermelon
|Michigan
|Buttered Popcorn
|Black Licorice
|Green Apple
|Minnesota
|Buttered Popcorn
|Root Beer
|Black Licorice
|Mississippi
|Pink Strawberry
|Watermelon
|Buttered Popcorn
|Missouri
|Coffee
|Buttered Popcorn
|Orange
|Montana
|Black Licorice
|Cotton Candy
|Cinnamon
|Nebraska
|Sour
|Black Licorice
|Blueberry
|Nevada
|Coffee
|Cinnamon
|Coconut
|New Hampshire
|Watermelon
|Juicy Pear
|Grape
|New Jersey
|Black Licorice
|Peach
|Cherry
|New Mexico
|Cherry
|Cinnamon
|Watermelon
|New York
|Sour
|Buttered Popcorn
|Toasted Marshmallow
|North Carolina
|Black Licorice
|Grape
|Cinnamon
|North Dakota
|Buttered Popcorn
|Cinnamon
|Black Licorice
|Ohio
|Buttered Popcorn
|Black Licorice
|Cinnamon
|Oklahoma
|Coffee
|Green Apple
|Toasted Marshmallow
|Oregon
|Watermelon
|Sour
|Black Licorice
|Pennsylvania
|Buttered Popcorn
|Black Licorice
|Blueberry
|Rhode Island
|Blueberry
|Buttered Popcorn
|Pink Strawberry
|South Carolina
|Cherry
|Black Licorice
|Root Beer
|South Dakota
|Pink Strawberry
|Cinnamon
|Root Beer
|Tennessee
|Black Licorice
|Juicy Pear
|Blueberry
|Texas
|Buttered Popcorn
|Cinnamon
|Black Licorice
|Utah
|Black Licorice
|Cherry
|Banana
|Vermont
|Juicy Pear
|Orange
|Island Punch
|Virginia
|Cinnamon
|Watermelon
|Buttered Popcorn
|Washington
|Juicy Pear
|Orange
|Pink Strawberry
|West Virginia
|Buttered Popcorn
|Blueberry
|Cinnamon
|Wisconsin
|Cotton Candy
|Watermelon
|Root Beer
|Wyoming
|Juicy Pear
|Cinnamon
|Cotton Candy
What Candy Is Best For Filling Easter Eggs?
Depending on the climate you live in and the weather on Easter, you might ant to stay away from chocolate candies inside easter eggs. Unless the have a candy coating, they’re likely to become a melty mess.
But luckily there are 2 candies that include chocolate that DO have candy coatings that are perfect for filling plastic Easter eggs. M&M’s and Cadbury mini Eggs will do great as long as they’re not kept warm for an extended period.
While other sugar based candies like skittles and starbursts are also great, CandyStore.com recommends Cadbury Mini Eggs for plastic egg fillers. Can’t lose.
Final Easter Candy Thoughts
Does the list above match with what you like or your loved ones would like to receive as a gift?
If you get the wrong thing, just remember that – really – the Easter season is about family and fun. It’s the thought that counts, the gesture that matters. Unless you give me bunny candy corn, in which case we are no longer friends.