Most Popular Easter Candy By State [Interactive Map]

Hover over your state on the lovely interactive map above (non-mobile only) and you’ll see the top 3 Easter candies in each state by popularity. What the amp doesn’t tell you is that Easter candy is very popular. How popular is it?

Well, it may not seem like Easter is all about candy. Obviously, there is so much more to the season than Easter baskets. But, then again, there is also a lot of candy happening.

The National Confectioners Association put out this illustration in 2015 that surprised many people. Some data suggests the same amount or more candy is sold for Easter than is sold for Halloween!

That ain’t no joke.

How Much Easter Candy Is Eaten Each Year?

It’s a good question. The National Retail Federation’s data shows that over the past 3 years, Americans have spent around $3-Billion on candy during the Easter season. More than greeting cards, decorations and flowers combined!

Here are some more fun Easter Candy facts:

Easter Candy Quick Facts * Over 90-million chocolate Easter bunnies are made every year * It only takes 6 minutes to make a Peep. That's way faster than the 27 hours it took back int he 1950s. * Over 700-million Peeps candy are bought each year * Hot cross buns may have been the very first Easter treat, baked and served by monks. Though still available, they don't really compare to the extreme sugar vessels of today. * Boys are nearly twice as likely to eat jelly beans by the handful as girls. * If all jelly beans made in Easter season were lined up end to end, it would circle the globe 3 times. * Buttered Popcorn is the most popular jelly bean flavor in 2023

List Of Top Easter Candies By State

So which Easter Candy candy do people like the most? It varies by state.

Since we’re an online bulk candy store, we reached out to CandyStore.com customers to find that out. Looking at over 15 years of candy sales data and the results from our survey responses, we were able to map out Easter candy preferences by state as well as overall nationwide rankings.

We got over 10,000 responses this year. We also checked in with our friendly major candy manufacturers and distributors to be sure our survey corresponded with their seasonal observations.

The interactive map above illustrates each states favorite Easter candy. Hover over a state to reveal the top 3 most popular in that state.

You might be surprised by the results, illustrated above in the interactive candy map. Key takeaways, below, but first a look at the bigger picture.

You can also view the list below if you prefer to browse that way:

State Top Flavor 2023 #2 2023 #3 2023 Alabama Watermelon Juicy Pear Black Licorice Alaska Black Licorice Root Beer Cherry Arizona Buttered Popcorn Cinnamon Juicy Pear Arkansas Buttered Popcorn Root Beer Black Licorice California Buttered Popcorn Black Licorice Cinnamon Colorado Buttered Popcorn Root Beer Black Licorice Connecticut Buttered Popcorn Cherry Juicy Pear Delaware Cinnamon Toasted Marshmallow Buttered Popcorn Florida Coffee Watermelon Juicy Pear Georgia Black Licorice Buttered Popcorn Root Beer Hawaii Cherry Watermelon Grape Idaho Orange Buttered Popcorn Root Beer Illinois Chocolate Black Licorice Grape Indiana Blueberry Black Licorice Watermelon Iowa Cherry Buttered Popcorn Grape Kansas Cinnamon Black Licorice Watermelon Kentucky Black Licorice Cinnamon Pink Strawberry Louisiana Green Apple Buttered Popcorn Cherry Maine Root Beer Cherry Black Licorice Maryland Root Beer Cherry Buttered Popcorn Massachusetts Coconut Bubblegum Watermelon Michigan Buttered Popcorn Black Licorice Green Apple Minnesota Buttered Popcorn Root Beer Black Licorice Mississippi Pink Strawberry Watermelon Buttered Popcorn Missouri Coffee Buttered Popcorn Orange Montana Black Licorice Cotton Candy Cinnamon Nebraska Sour Black Licorice Blueberry Nevada Coffee Cinnamon Coconut New Hampshire Watermelon Juicy Pear Grape New Jersey Black Licorice Peach Cherry New Mexico Cherry Cinnamon Watermelon New York Sour Buttered Popcorn Toasted Marshmallow North Carolina Black Licorice Grape Cinnamon North Dakota Buttered Popcorn Cinnamon Black Licorice Ohio Buttered Popcorn Black Licorice Cinnamon Oklahoma Coffee Green Apple Toasted Marshmallow Oregon Watermelon Sour Black Licorice Pennsylvania Buttered Popcorn Black Licorice Blueberry Rhode Island Blueberry Buttered Popcorn Pink Strawberry South Carolina Cherry Black Licorice Root Beer South Dakota Pink Strawberry Cinnamon Root Beer Tennessee Black Licorice Juicy Pear Blueberry Texas Buttered Popcorn Cinnamon Black Licorice Utah Black Licorice Cherry Banana Vermont Juicy Pear Orange Island Punch Virginia Cinnamon Watermelon Buttered Popcorn Washington Juicy Pear Orange Pink Strawberry West Virginia Buttered Popcorn Blueberry Cinnamon Wisconsin Cotton Candy Watermelon Root Beer Wyoming Juicy Pear Cinnamon Cotton Candy

What Candy Is Best For Filling Easter Eggs?

Depending on the climate you live in and the weather on Easter, you might ant to stay away from chocolate candies inside easter eggs. Unless the have a candy coating, they’re likely to become a melty mess.

But luckily there are 2 candies that include chocolate that DO have candy coatings that are perfect for filling plastic Easter eggs. M&M’s and Cadbury mini Eggs will do great as long as they’re not kept warm for an extended period.

While other sugar based candies like skittles and starbursts are also great, CandyStore.com recommends Cadbury Mini Eggs for plastic egg fillers. Can’t lose.

Final Easter Candy Thoughts

Does the list above match with what you like or your loved ones would like to receive as a gift?

If you get the wrong thing, just remember that – really – the Easter season is about family and fun. It’s the thought that counts, the gesture that matters. Unless you give me bunny candy corn, in which case we are no longer friends.