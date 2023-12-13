Most Popular Christmas Candy By State [Interactive Map]

By Ben George
The magic of the holiday season has returned! A time to share happiness with those around us. And what better way to spread cheer than with everyone’s favorite – candy! In this guide, we’ll show you the different ways each state indulges in candy joy. Hover over your state to discover the most beloved Christmas candy in your area.
Source: CandyStore.com.
Top Christmas Candy By State
Check out the interactive map above to reveal our latest findings: the top three most popular Christmas candies in each state. Non-mobile users can hover over their state to reveal these sweet details.
Christmas isn’t just about candy, of course – the holiday season is so much more. Yet, the presence of candy is undeniable, from baking and decorating to crafting with kids. All these activities often involve a sweet treat or two.
Do candy canes dangle from your Christmas tree? Are candy bars a staple in your stockings? Perhaps you enjoy adorning snowman cookies with colorful sprinkles and peppermint candies? Well, you’re not alone in these festive traditions. :)
So, what are the most popular Christmas candies in your area? It’s an interesting mix that differs from state to state.
As an online bulk candy retailer, we’ve tapped into the insights of our CandyStore.com customers to uncover these sweet preferences. This year, we gathered opinions from over 16,000 respondents. Additionally, we consulted with major candy manufacturers and distributors to ensure our findings reflect broader market trends.
The results, showcased in the candy map above, are intriguing. Scroll down for some key highlights, but first, let’s delve into the broader picture.
Holiday Spending Forecast
The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts a significant rise in holiday spending for November and December 2023, expecting a 3% to 4% increase over the previous year, potentially reaching up to $966.6 billion.
This growth mirrors pre-pandemic levels, buoyed by strong household finances despite inflation and higher interest rates. NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay emphasizes the readiness of retailers to meet consumer demands during this peak shopping season.
A noteworthy trend is the continued rise in online and non-store sales, projected to increase by 7% to 9%, amounting to between $273.7 billion and $278.8 billion. The NRF notes the resilience of consumers, propelled by solid job and wage growth, which will likely keep spending steady, though at a slower pace compared to the pandemic boom years.
The latest NRF survey puts food and candy as a top item on consumers’ shopping lists, ranking significantly at 29% (toys came in at 37%). This indicates a strong inclination towards gifting candy and edible treats, reflecting a broader trend in holiday spending.
And now on to the results of our interactive map. Here are a few interesting insights we can gather.
Peppermint Bark Bounces Back
Peppermint bark has rebounded. It dropped a whopping six #1 spots last year after a strong 2021. This year it regained 3, flexing its strength throughout the midwest. Why do the midwesterners love Peppermint bark so much??
And don’t forget, we are not even taking into account the homemade bark made in your own kitchens. You know how midwestern moms love to bake (bake bark?).
Now, the bark has not regained their biggest previous conquests: California and Texas. If they can manage that next year, they will be the clear kings of Christmas candy.
Candy Canes Also Bounce
Candy canes fell last year, and similarly to peppermint bark, they have rebounded this year. Thanks mostly to two New England states, candy canes have made a respectable improvement. Candy canes are newly #1 New Hampshire and Vermont and looking strong going into the holidays.
But candy canes are not the universally-loved Christmas candy you might think. They are often found on the WORST Christmas candy list, in fact. People who don’t like them cite reasons like they can be messy to eat, hard to unwrap in one whole piece and, once sucked on for a while, become sharp and dangerous.
But a lot of people still love them. Me included.
Starburst Keeps Rising
Starbursts don’t seem like a particularly traditional holiday candy, but who knows what those crazy kids are up to nowadays. Starburst didn’t gain any new #1 spots this year, but they did pick up five new overall top 3 spots. This may not seem all that spectacular, but remember we’re talking about Starburst. At Christmas.
Christmas Candy Quick Facts
Which Christmas holiday candy does your state loves the most? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
State By State
|State
|Top Holiday Candy
2023
|2nd Place
|3rd Place
|AK
|Chocolate Santas
|Candy Canes
|Reese’s Pieces
|AL
|Reindeer Corn
|Candy Canes
|Peppermint Bark
|AR
|Starburst
|Snickers
|Peppermint Bark
|AZ
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|Hershey Kisses
|KitKat
|CA
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|Peppermint Bark
|Hershey Kisses
|CO
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|Hershey Kisses
|Reese’s Pieces
|CT
|Starburst
|Candy Canes
|Reese’s Pieces
|DC
|Snickers
|Candy Canes
|M&M’s
|DE
|Starburst
|Candy Canes
|Reindeer Corn
|FL
|Snickers
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|KitKat
|GA
|Starburst
|Candy Canes
|Reindeer Corn
|HI
|Starburst
|Hershey Kisses
|Candy Canes
|IA
|Peppermint Bark
|M&M’s
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|ID
|M&M’s
|Hershey Kisses
|Chocolate Santas
|IL
|Peppermint Bark
|Hershey Kisses
|M&M’s
|IN
|Starburst
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|KitKat
|KS
|Peppermint Bark
|Hershey Kisses
|Candy Canes
|KY
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|M&M’s
|KitKat
|LA
|Candy Canes
|KitKat
|Starburst
|MA
|KitKat
|Starburst
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|MD
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|Candy Canes
|Reese’s Pieces
|ME
|Hershey Kisses
|Chocolate Santas
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|MI
|Peppermint Bark
|Reindeer Corn
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|MN
|Peppermint Bark
|Hershey Kisses
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|MO
|Peppermint Bark
|Hershey Kisses
|Starburst
|MS
|Chocolate Santas
|Candy Canes
|Reindeer Corn
|MT
|Reese’s Pieces
|Reindeer Corn
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|NC
|Snickers
|Starburst
|Reindeer Corn
|ND
|Chocolate Santas
|Reindeer Corn
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|NE
|Peppermint Bark
|M&M’s
|Hershey Kisses
|NH
|Candy Canes
|M&M’s
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|NJ
|Skittles
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|Candy Canes
|NM
|Chocolate Santas
|Pez
|Candy Canes
|NV
|Peppermint Bark
|Starburst
|Candy Canes
|NY
|Snickers
|Candy Canes
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|OH
|Chocolate Santas
|Hershey Kisses
|Peppermint Bark
|OK
|KitKat
|Candy Canes
|Reindeer Corn
|OR
|Candy Canes
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|Snickers
|PA
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|Candy Canes
|Reindeer Corn
|RI
|Peppermint Bark
|Reindeer Corn
|M&M’s
|SC
|M&M’s
|Peppermint Bark
|Pez
|SD
|Hershey Kisses
|Chocolate Santas
|Peppermint Bark
|TN
|Peppermint Bark
|Starburst
|Chocolate Santas
|TX
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|Peppermint Bark
|Candy Canes
|UT
|Hershey Kisses
|Reindeer Corn
|M&M’s
|VA
|M&M’s
|Candy Canes
|Reindeer Corn
|VT
|Candy Canes
|Snickers
|Chocolate Santas
|WA
|Reese’s Cup Minis
|Candy Canes
|Skittles
|WI
|Starburst
|Peppermint Bark
|Reindeer Corn
|WV
|Peppermint Bark
|Pez
|Starburst
|WY
|M&M’s
|Chocolate Santas
|Peppermint Bark
So, did our candy picks hit the mark for you? Got you thinking about what treats to pick up for the holiday gift swap or stocking stuffers, right?
Imagine the surprise on their faces when they unwrap a pack of that mouth-puckering sour candy, or the smiles you’ll see when they dig into a bag of classic gummy bears. These aren’t just sweets; they’re little bundles of joy that bring back memories and make new ones. And isn’t that what we’re all about during the holidays?
If you happen to choose something that’s not their usual pick, don’t sweat it. After all, Christmas is all about hanging out with our favorite people and just having a good time. It’s really the thought that counts. Even if you land on reindeer corn, sparking up that never-ending candy corn debate, it’s cool. It’s the laugh you share that’ll be remembered.
At the end of the day, it’s all about the giving, whether it’s the perfect sour gummies or even those homemade goodies. It’s the love behind it that counts. The best part? When you’re with friends and family, anything goes — even the most debated candy can be the hit of the party, because it’s the fun and stories that come with it that make our Christmas time so special. So go on, grab those candies and let the good times roll!