More Sun, Fewer Showers and Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features mostly sunny skies and a bit of a haze, thanks to Saharan dust.  Some showers and storms will develop on the mainland, mostly in the afternoon.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will reach the low 90s.

Saturday will bring good sun, some clouds, and a few mostly afternoon showers and storms to the mainland.  Look for lots of sun in the Keys.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon showers and storms on the mainland, while the Keys will see sunny skies.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Monday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms on the mainland.  The Keys will see lots of sun and a few clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with plenty of showers and storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.


Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

