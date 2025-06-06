More Sun, Fewer Showers and Storms

Friday features mostly sunny skies and a bit of a haze, thanks to Saharan dust. Some showers and storms will develop on the mainland, mostly in the afternoon. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will reach the low 90s.

Saturday will bring good sun, some clouds, and a few mostly afternoon showers and storms to the mainland. Look for lots of sun in the Keys. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon showers and storms on the mainland, while the Keys will see sunny skies. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Monday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms on the mainland. The Keys will see lots of sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.



