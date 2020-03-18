More Students to Study from Home During Coronavirus

With coronavirus fears having gripped the world, there are many people who will see their lives changed dramatically. Things we took for granted such as going to a sports event, going to work, and going to college have changed because of the risk of the infection spreading. People have had to make stark changes to their lives, and this is set to continue as the virus continues to spread.

In the wake of the pandemic, there are most colleges and universities around the United States that have decided to close their doors to in-person classes. This means that more people will have to study from home and rely on resources such as OneClass in order to catch up on class notes and stay up to date with studies. In this article, we will provide some advice for those who are now having to study at home as a result of Covid-19.

Tips and Advice to Help with Home Studies

Some students like to study at home for a range of reasons from safety and convenience to health and more. However, some students are now being forced to study at home whether they like it or not due to the closure of many colleges and universities in the wake of the pandemic. Some of the ways you can help yourself include:

Create a Study Area

When you are used to studying in the classroom, it can be difficult to get used to studying fulltime from your home. One of the problems is that there are so many distractions at home, and this can then have a serious impact on your ability to focus and absorb the information. So, the best thing to do is create a quiet study space where you will not be disturbed such as your bedroom or a guest room. You can then spend your study time alone and able to focus rather than trying to do it in the middle of a room filled with other family members.

Dedicate Appropriate Study Time

Just because the colleges and universities are stopping in-person classes, this does not mean you treat your time away from college as a holiday. You need to ensure you spend just as much time studying from home as you would have if you were going to college, which means dedicating appropriate amounts of time to your studies. This will help to ensure you do not fall behind, which is a big fear for many students.

Create a Study Schedule

Another thing you should do in order to keep yourself organized is to create a study schedule, which means you will know exactly what to study when to study it, and how long for. Staying organized is a big part of success when you are studying from home, so it is important to put this step into place.

By following these steps, you should find it easier to study from home during this crisis, so you won’t have to see your education suffer.

As of this posting many public and private Pre-K through 12th grade, have also canceled classes. Much of this information can be useful for younger kids.