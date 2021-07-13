Home Weather More Showers And Storms Across Florida Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features passing showers on a gusty ocean breeze throughout the day.  Some storms will develop in spots, and some of those storms could be strong.  Localized flooding is possible.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring periods of sun alternating with passing showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature good sun with clouds, some showers, and a few storms in spots.  Look for a brisk and gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see plenty of sun alternating with passing showers and a few storms.  Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

It’s quiet in the tropics right now.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

