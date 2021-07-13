More Showers And Storms Across Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features passing showers on a gusty ocean breeze throughout the day. Some storms will develop in spots, and some of those storms could be strong. Localized flooding is possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring periods of sun alternating with passing showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature good sun with clouds, some showers, and a few storms in spots. Look for a brisk and gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see plenty of sun alternating with passing showers and a few storms. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

It’s quiet in the tropics right now.