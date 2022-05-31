More Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is possible in spots, and so is localized flooding. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring plenty of clouds and storms to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature clouds, storms, and showers around South Florida, lasting through the evening. Look for increasingly breezy conditions, especially along the Gulf coast. Localized flooding is likely in many locations. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, stormy, and quite windy, regardless of whether or not we’re dealing directly with the effects of a tropical depression. Look for periods of heavy rain and the increasing risk of localized flooding. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions with a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico for development of a low which will include moisture from the remnants of Agatha. This feature will bring heavy rain to the Yucatan and surrounding areas during the next couple of days. In South Florida, we’ll keep a very close eye on what this developing low does later in the week as it enters the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a medium chance of becoming a depression later this week. In any event, it is very likely to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Florida, whether or not it becomes a depression before reaching us.