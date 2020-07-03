More July Heat For Florida

Friday features lots of hot sun, clouds at times, and a few afternoon showers and storms in the interior and in the east coast metro area as the sea breeze develops. Since any storms that form will move slowly, heavy rain is possible in spots. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 90s — but it will feel like the triple digits again.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Independence Day won’t mean freedom from the July heat — plenty of hot sun and some afternoon and early evening storms are on tap, especially in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the sizzling mid 90s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Winds will turn gusty along the Gulf coast in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with widespread showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.